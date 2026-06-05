PPL Electric Utilities confirms continued support for rate case settlement following PUC approval

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PPL Electric Utilities

Jun 05, 2026, 16:14 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities is pleased to report that, following the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's approval of its distribution rate case settlement with a minor modification, all parties to the joint settlement have reaffirmed their support and do not intend to withdraw.

The Company has submitted a letter to the rate case docket (R-2025-3057164) reflecting this continued support among stakeholders.

"We appreciate the parties' ongoing commitment to working constructively throughout this extensive review and for representing their constituents so effectively," said Christine Martin, President of PPL Electric Utilities. "As reflected in the Commission's decision, this settlement strikes an important balance by supporting affordability for customers while enabling the critical investments needed to serve our communities safely and reliably."

About PPL Electric Utilities
PPL Electric Utilities delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to 1.5 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It regularly ranks among the country's best utility companies for reliability and customer satisfaction. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer and an active supporter of the communities it serves. It is a part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies. Visit pplelectric.com or connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for energy efficiency tips, bill help information, guidance on shopping for an electricity supplier, storm updates and more.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at https://news.pplweb.com/ for additional news and background about PPL Corporation. 

Contact: For news media: Dana Burns, [email protected], 610-774-5997
               PPL Electric Utilities

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