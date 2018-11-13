PPL Electric Utilities names new Customer Services vice president

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities announced today that Lori Mueller will serve as vice president of Customer Services.

Mueller will oversee the company's efforts to strengthen customer experience. As a member of the senior leadership team, she will play a vital role in supporting PPL Electric Utilities' strategic priorities and commitment to deliver for its customers. Her start date is Monday, Jan. 14.

Lori Mueller

"We're pleased to welcome Lori to our team," said Greg Dudkin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. "Her ability to connect and collaborate at all levels, her contemporary thinking, and her commitment to her work and team will be an asset as PPL Electric Utilities continues to fulfill its promise of delivering exceptional service to its customers. In addition, Lori's strong background and experience in the technology space will support our digital customer engagement strategy as we transform to become the leading utility in the country."

Before joining PPL Electric Utilities, Mueller most recently served as vice president of Operations and Customer Experience for Affinegy, Inc. in Austin, Texas, where she oversaw customer operations, customer engagement and satisfaction, and product roadmaps to improve product success. Her team's work helped the company accelerate its innovation and efficiency, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

Previously, Mueller worked as general manager of Customer Operations at Transunion Healthcare in Austin, Texas; senior director of Support Operations at Texas Department of Public Safety; and director of Operations and Shared Services at Texas Department of Public Safety.

Mueller earned a bachelor's degree cum laude in Management and Organizational Behavior from Ottawa University and a juris doctor degree from University of Kansas School of Law. She is also a certified information systems security professional (CISSP).

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact: Paul Flake, 610-774-5997

aflake@pplweb.com

PPL Electric Utilities

SOURCE PPL Electric Utilities

