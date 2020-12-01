PPL General Counsel to Retire June 1, 2021

"Throughout her distinguished career, Joanne has consistently provided exceptional leadership and counsel, expertly guiding legal, policy and communications strategies as PPL has grown and our industry has changed. She has been a tireless champion of diversity within PPL, a role model and mentor for so many employees, and a leader in our communities. And at all times, she has been someone who has served with passion and integrity in putting the best interests of our customers and shareowners first," added Sorgi.

Raphael has served as PPL's general counsel and corporate secretary since June 1, 2015. Prior to that, she held various roles within the legal department, including deputy general counsel. She was named to lead PPL's External Affairs function in 1998, and over the years, she was responsible for federal and state government relations, corporate communications, environmental, real estate, community relations and economic development functions.

She serves as chair of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's board of directors and is a director of the PPL Foundation, which contributes millions each year to improve the lives of individuals in the communities PPL serves.

The company said it will conduct an internal and external search to identify a successor. Raphael will assist to ensure a seamless transition to a new general counsel.

