PPL Group & North East Printing Machinery To Auction Assets From Major Printing and Envelope Converting Facility

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC in association with North East Printing Machinery, Inc. is announcing that high quality assets from The Colortree Group will be hitting the auction block on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Colortree Group has been a premier litho product provider in the Direct Mail Industry since 1988. This will be a one-day onsite and online sale of some of the most sought-after equipment in the printing industry.

Equipment being offered includes:

Sheet-fed & Web-fed Offset Presses

Envelope Converters and Printers

Bindery & Finishing Machines

Pre-Press Equipment

Plant & Facility Support Equipment

And Much More!

Featured Assets include:

Heidelberg SM102-6P3+L Sheet Fed Offset Press (New 2006)

RDP Marathon 200V 10 Unit 20.5" Wide Web Offset Press (New 2004)

W&D 627GS 900 EPM Blank Fed Envelope Converting Machine (Rebuilt 2016)

Heidelberg TH 82 32" Wide PFH Pallet Fed Folder (New 2016)

"A sale of this magnitude is a very significant development for all our customers in the printing industry, both locally and around the country," said Joel L. Bersh, Executive Vice President of PPL Group. "Additionally," Bersh adds, "with lightly used and rebuilt equipment from major manufacturers, this is an auction that should not be missed."

This one-day-only onsite and online auction will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 beginning at 10am ET. Online bidding is available at www.proxibid.com, www.bidspotter.com, and www.industrialbid.com. Inspection of the assets will be available at the Colortree Group on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9am-4pm ET at 8000 Villa Park Drive, Richmond, VA 23228. For more information, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com or at www.nepminc.com.

PPL Group LLC has been a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business for decades. With a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions, PPL produces auctions that match assets with the best purchasers. PPL is also a leader in financing and equity investments. (www.pplgroupllc.com)

North East Printing Machinery, Inc. has been servicing clients since 1982. NEPM deals in all aspects that pertain to the trading of high quality used graphic arts equipment including sheet fed and web fed offset equipment, as well as bindery, finishing and converting machines, digital presses and electronic pre-press equipment. (www.nepminc.com)

