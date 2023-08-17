PPL Group and Quest Leasing Engaged to Liquidate 725 Unit Refrigerated Container Fleet of Tiger Cool Express

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 725+ late model refrigerated intermodal containers are available for immediate sale following the closure of Tiger Cool Express. Tiger Cool Express was an industry leading intermodal operator specializing in refrigerated, temperature-controlled freight on the Union Pacific and BNSF for produce, wine and frozen goods. Tiger Cool Express unfortunately struggled as the intermodal market declined amid reduced demand and low trucking rates. The company operated a late model fleet of CIMC Insulated Containers with Carrier Refrigeration units which are available for immediate sale by PPL Group and Quest Leasing.

The equipment, which includes 2022 Slimline and Standard containers, 2022 Insulated containers (without refrigeration units) and 2015 assets are located in Chicago. "This is a terrific opportunity for Intermodal operators to take advantage of late model, well maintained equipment available for immediate purchase and delivery," says Jordan Ayers of Quest Leasing. 

"In addition to intermodal application, these assets can be used very efficiently for static cold storage," says Gary Slager of PPL Group. The containers operate on diesel power and have an integrated electric input enabling the unit to be plugged into an electric power source. Other applications include overflow cold storage for distribution centers, meat processing companies, disaster relief sites, festivals, farmers, ranchers, and other industries that need flexible overflow cold storage solutions.

For More Information, visit https://www.pplauctions.com/auction/current/private-treaty-sale-tiger-cool-express/ or contact PPL Group at 224.927.5305 or [email protected]  

