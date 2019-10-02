PPL Group In Partnership With CRG & Rabin To Auction Assets From Complete Iron Ore Processing Mill

BOVEY, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, in partnership with Capital Recovery Group and Rabin, is announcing that near new assets from Magnetation Smart Mineral Recovery will be hitting the auction block on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Magnetation had been a major presence in the iron ore processing field since 2006. This will be a one-day live onsite and online auction of some of the most sought-after construction fleet equipment and plant support equipment on the market.

Construction Fleet Equipment being offered includes:

CAT Excavators, Crawlers, Wheel Loaders, Excavators and Graders Genie Boom Lift and Telehandlers

Dump, Haul, and Water Trucks

Plus much more!

Plant Support Assets being offered include:

Dekker Vacuum Pump (2015)

Thompson Diesel Pumps

Argo ATV

Transformers, plus much more!

Mill Process Support Equipment is being sold by private negotiation s via A.M. King Industries Inc.

FL Smidth Ball Mill

Complete Metso Vertimill

Slon Outotec Magnetic Separators

Plus much more!

"A sale of this magnitude is a very significant development for all our customers in any industry that requires heavy earth-moving and construction equipment, plant support equipment, and milling infrastructure assets," said Joel L. Bersh, Executive Vice President of PPL Group. "Additionally," Bersh adds, "since most of these assets are like-new equipment from major manufacturers, this is an auction that should not be missed."

This one-day-only onsite and online auction will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 beginning at 10am CT. Online bidding is offered at www.proxibid.com and www.bidspotter.com . Inspection of the assets will be available on Tuesday, October 15, or by appointment at the Magnetation-ERP Iron Ore Plant 2 located at 27692 Co Rd 10, Bovey, MN 55709.

For more information on this auction and for a complete catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com , www.crgllc.com or www.rabin.com .

For more information about the mill equipment being sold by private negotiation go to www.amking.com .

SOURCE PPL Group LLC

Related Links

http://www.pplgroupllc.com

