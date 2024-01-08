PPL Group Presents an Unmatched Selection of Late Model Grinding, Machining, Turning, Fabrication, and Heat Treat Equipment from Superior Die Set Corporation in a 3-Day Auction Event

PPL Group

08 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

OAK CREEK, Wis., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group is conducting an unparalleled 3-day auction featuring late model grinding, vertical and horizontal machining, turning, fabrication, and heat treat equipment of Superior Die Set Corporation. The webcast auction is scheduled for January 31, followed by online timed bidding on February 1 and 2.

Amada THV 460 Duplex Milling Machine
Doosan DBM 2540 CNC Bridge Mill
Renowned for its dynamic manufacturing capabilities and precision machining, Superior Die Set Corporation invested in state-of-the-art equipment and was an industry leading supplier to the metal stamping industry and others since its founding 100 years ago. PPL Group is proud to showcase this machinery, offering manufacturing companies from a variety of industries a unique opportunity to acquire late-model equipment.

The sale includes equipment that is rarely sold at auction including 11 Blanchard Rotary Surface Grinders from 30" to 120", CNC Duplex Milling Machines, 2020 and 2021 Doosan CNC Bridge Mills and large capacity Cosen Saws. In addition, there are Haas and Makino CNC Machining Centers, Haas and Mazak CNC Lathes, Toshiba Boring Mills, huge quantities of tooling and late model fabrication equipment including CNC Water Jet and Plasma Cutters.

"This is the industrial auction of the year for any metal forming company. It's been a while since we have seen such an incredible assortment of late-model manufacturing equipment available for sale from such a prominent, well-respected and industry leading manufacturing company," said Gary Slager of PPL Group. Interested parties can contact PPL to schedule inspections, submit offers, and view video of machines operating under power. 

Onsite inspections will take place on Jan. 29 through Jan. 31, 8:00am to 4:00pm and otherwise by appointment. Equipment is available for sale prior to the auction.  Offers can be made to PPL Group.

The sale includes:

  • (50+) CNC Machines
  • 2020 and 2021 Doosan CNC DBM2540 and DBM2550 Bridge Mills
  • CNC Duplex Mills – 2018 Amada THV 460, 2017 YouJi DSM-1200 and Takeda BXR800 NC
  • Haas, Mazak and Makino CNC Machining and Turning Centers
  • HUGE Assortment of Tooling
  • Toshiba Boring Mills
  • Cosen and Hem Saws
  • (11) Blanchard Rotary Surface Grinders 30" to 120", Cincinnati Centerless Grinders and Surface Grinders
  • Material Handling Equipment
  • Huge Raw Material and Scrap Metal Opportunity and More!

Interested parties can register for the auction on the PPL Group website www.pplauctions.com. For additional information, please contact Alex Mazer at [email protected] or call 224-927-5329.

About PPL Group:

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

