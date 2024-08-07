PPL Group to Conduct Three Major Auctions Featuring Plastic Injection Molding Equipment in the United States and Mexico

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group is thrilled to announce a series of three exceptional auctions over the next three months, offering a wide range of plastic injection molding equipment. These auctions will take place in the United States and Mexico, providing an excellent opportunity for businesses to acquire high-quality machinery and auxiliary equipment.

Toyo SI 150 6 Plastic Injection Molding Machine 2021 Milacron Q-Series 400 Injection Molding Machine

August 21, 2024: PPL will be selling late model, low-hour Toyo Electric Injection Molding Presses ranging from 110 Ton to 200 Ton. This auction includes an array of auxiliary equipment such as robots, thermolators, and hot runner controllers and filling and packaging equipment, all from a clean room, medical-grade manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City. More equipment is being added, ensuring a comprehensive selection for bidders.

September 2024: PPL will conduct an auction for assets formerly owned by Genesis Plastic Technologies in Solon, OH. This auction features 19 presses, including Cincinnati Milacron Presses with capacities of 55 Tons, 90 Tons, 400 Tons, 725 Tons, and 850 Tons, with some presses as new as 2021.

October 8, 2024: In partnership with industry leading partners, PPL will sell the assets of a prominent injection molding facility in Juarez, Mexico. This plant includes (39) Injection Molding Machines from 110 Ton – 3000 Ton as new as 2017, as well as (2) Ferry Rotation Molding Machines, (22) Servo Robots, (9) Material Dryers and Material Handling equipment.

For more information on these auctions and to register for bidding, please visit https://www.pplgroupllc.com/auctions/ or contact PPL Group at 224-927-5320 or [email protected].

About PPL Group PPL Group is a premier private equity firm that builds creative and agile liquidity solutions for industrial companies with distress or surplus assets. PPL monetizes surplus assets or entire facilities, including real estate, A/R, intellectual property, and inventory. They also purchase small to middle market manufacturing companies.

