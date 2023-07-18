ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation is pleased to announce it has received a top score of 100% on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), earning it the designation as one of the best places to work for people with disabilities.

PPL receives top score of 100% on the 2023 Disability Equality Index

The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. PPL's commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities — in the workplace, the community and with business partners and suppliers — is being recognized for the fourth time by Disability:IN.

"No barrier — visible or invisible — should get in the way of individuals realizing their full potential," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "We're honored to receive this designation and we will continue to find new ways to break down barriers and help all our employees, colleagues and communities grow and thrive."

The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. PPL's top score is a result of the tangible policies and practices it has put in place to promote the success of those with disabilities. This includes:

Providing expanded mental health resources, guidance and counseling through the company's Employee Assistance Plan to prioritize the well-being of its employees.

Establishing a partnership with the Coalition for Workforce Diversity to provide employment opportunities to people with disabilities. The coalition represents potential workers with a broad spectrum of physical and mental disabilities, each with unique skills and personalities that contribute to a truly great workplace.

Hosting an annual supplier diversity conference to further expand the diversity of the businesses that provide the company with products and services.

Supporting employees through an active employee resource group, REACH, that is focused on identifying the needs of and providing resources to improve the effectiveness and well-being of differently-abled employees, their friends, families and the communities PPL serves.

PPL was recognized alongside 294 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies, like PPL, for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN

For more about PPL's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit pplweb.com/inclusion-and-diversity .

For more about the DEI visit: disabilityin.org .

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

