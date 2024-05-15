PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 1, 2024

News provided by

PPL Corporation

May 15, 2024, 12:36 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable July 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of June 10, 2024.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com 

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Also from this source

Rhode Island Energy and its UWUA-BUW locals reach agreement on new five-year contracts

Rhode Island Energy, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), has announced it reached an agreement on new five-year contracts with the Utility...

PPL Corporation reports first-quarter 2024 earnings

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced first-quarter 2024 reported earnings (GAAP) of $307 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics