PPL's employee giving campaign generates more than $8 million for community support

Employees, retirees unite to support nearly 500 nonprofit organizations through the annual campaign

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL's employees and retirees, combined with matching contributions from its affiliated foundations, have pledged more than $8 million during PPL's annual employee-led charitable giving campaign that took place this fall. This year's record-setting contributions, in partnership with United Way, will support nearly 500 local nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Kentucky and Virginia. 

The amount raised this year, breaking last year's record, was generated through the United Way campaign in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and the Power of One campaign in Kentucky. The campaigns support organizations in areas where employees live and work and communities served by PPL and its subsidiaries. The funds will support ongoing efforts to address the increasing needs of thousands of people who rely on United Way agencies and nonprofit organizations for countless vital services every day.  

"Empowering the communities we serve has been a hallmark of PPL for more than a century," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "Our passion to positively impact people's lives runs deep at PPL, and I am incredibly proud of our employees' and retirees' collective generosity. We know local United Way agencies will put these funds to great use in strengthening education, health and safety, food access and other important programs."  

The annual campaign also includes opportunities for employees to volunteer in their local communities. More than 400 employees volunteered their time this September during the companywide Day of Caring events, directly impacting organizations in communities served by PPL Electric Utilities, Rhode Island Energy, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.  

Visit pplweb.com to learn more about the company's ongoing support, philanthropic contributions and employee volunteerism. 

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About PPL Foundation 
Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; advance diversity, equity and inclusion; and support children's success from cradle to career in both Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit www.pplcares.com

About LG&E and KU Foundation
Committed to social responsibility, the LG&E and KU Foundation Inc. proactively supports many philanthropic initiatives to improve the quality of life in communities where the company provides service. Through foundation giving, LG&E and KU Energy LLC and its subsidiaries play a definitive role in strengthening the communities where they have a presence. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Liz Pratt, 610-774-6847

SOURCE PPL Corporation

