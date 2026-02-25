PPL's employee giving campaign raises $10 million to improve lives and strengthen communities

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation employees and retirees, together with matching contributions from PPL's affiliated foundations, pledged $10 million during PPL's annual employee-led charitable giving campaign. These contributions will support more than 500 local nonprofit organizations in communities served by PPL's utilities, with local United Ways helping to ensure funds are directed to areas of greatest need.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together," said Vince Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation, which serves more than 3.6 million customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Rhode Island and Virginia. "Reaching $10 million is more than a milestone, it is a powerful reflection of the kindness, generosity and shared purpose that define this company. Every donation, every hour of service, every act of compassion has helped strengthen the communities we call home."

The record-setting total was raised through the company's annual Power of One employee giving campaign and matching contributions by PPL's affiliated foundations. The funds will help sustain critical programs that meet the rising needs of thousands of people who depend on United Way agencies and other nonprofit organizations for essential services every day.

Employees and retirees from PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries – PPL Electric Utilities, Rhode Island Energy, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company – contributed to the campaign. In addition, more than 1,000 employees volunteered their time in September 2025 during PPL's companywide Day of Caring events, directly supporting organizations within their local communities.

"Today, we have 10,000,000 reasons to say thank you for PPL's unparalleled leadership and support," said Marci Lesko, president and chief executive officer of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, which is where PPL's headquarters is located. "This extraordinary act of generosity directly improves the lives of well over 100,000 people in the Greater Lehigh Valley, and I know I speak for just one region that PPL supports. Through employee and retiree giving and support from PPL's foundations, PPL's decades-long partnership with United Way powers deep and transformative impact in every community that we serve together."

About PPL

PPL Corporation, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About the PPL Foundation

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations throughout Pennsylvania and Rhode Island that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; expand opportunities for underserved communities; and support children's success from cradle to career. The PPL Foundation operates as the Rhode Island Energy Foundation in Rhode Island. To learn more, visit www.pplcares.com.

About the LG&E and KU Foundation

Since its inception in 1994, the LG&E and KU Foundation has represented LG&E and KU Energy LLC and its utility operations – Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E), Kentucky Utilities (KU) and Old Dominion Power (ODP), the name under which KU operates in Virginia, as the philanthropic arm for charitable giving. Committed to social responsibility, the foundation proactively supports many philanthropic initiatives to improve the quality of life in communities where the company provides service. Through charitable giving, the LG&E and KU Foundation is able to play a definitive role in strengthening the communities where it has a presence. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com.

