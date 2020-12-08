PPLUS Global Has the Solutions in Airfreight to Hawaii

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPLUS Global, a leader in transportation and logistics, not only has the best solutions for airfreight in the Continental U.S. but now has an impressive solution for expedited freight to Hawaii.

Airfreight to Hawaii in 2020

Being a set of islands, Hawaii is unique when it comes to shipping. The only two methods available are ocean carriers and airfreight.

PPLUS Global a Renowned Logistics Provider

PPLUS Global has been providing "best in class" custom solutions for its customers over the past 30 years. Their services include both domestic and international as well as options in air, land, or sea. They use industry-leading technology, supported by dedicated teams to coordinate all aspects of your freight no matter the destination.

PPLUS has detailed knowledge of current lead times, rates, port volume, and everything that can affect your freight. They also have direct relationships with carriers to make sure that your delivery happens precisely when it needs to. Pair that with their ability to stay on top of all the legalities and new shipping regulations, they provide clients with the expertise they need.

PPLUS Understands Their Role to Help Companies Stay in Business

It is best to work with a company that specializes in shipping logistics and understands how to give you the most efficient and cost-effective solution for every shipping situation. PPLUS Global Logistics is a leader with the resources to make your company shine with your customers every time. In times like these, it is about providing the best costs for freight to keep companies in business.

This is why PPLUS is excited to announce that they can help businesses get critical airfreight to Hawaii, beating out the competition. Whether it is a pallet load or multiple airfreight containers, PPLUS will exceed your expectations.

For more information, regarding products or services, contact PPLUS Global Logistics.

