PPM Consultants Honored with ENR Top 200 Award

MONROE, La., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPM Consultants, a full-service environmental consulting and engineering services firm, was recently selected to Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2019 Top 200 Environmental Firms list for the 13th year.

ENR annually publishes a list of the world's Top 200 environmental firms based on revenue generated. This list includes firms that specialize in such areas as hazardous waste, water and wastewater treatment, air quality, nuclear waste, environmental management and environmental science. PPM is just one of 36 firms on the list where 100% of their revenue is from environmental services only.

Co-founder and Principal Todd Perry said, "PPM is enjoying its 25th anniversary this year and it is always exciting to see our firm recognized as one of the leading environmental consulting firms. We are very thankful for our clients who chose PPM and our team that continues to work hard to make it happen."

PPM Consultants is an environmental engineering and consulting firm with over twenty-five years of experience serving enterprises small and large. Founded primarily as a firm specializing in soil and groundwater assessment and remediation for the petroleum marketing industry, PPM's services have expanded over the years to include a full range of air, water and waste compliance consulting, due diligence and other related environmental services. PPM serves the petroleum marketing, industrial, commercial real estate, legal, and oil and gas sectors, as well as local, state and federal government.

