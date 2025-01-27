KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPM Outdoor has officially rebranded as Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions, launching a new logo, colors, and website while remaining dedicated to the high-quality outdoor services that have long served Central Florida. This exciting transformation signifies not just a name change but a renewed commitment to enhancing outdoor spaces with the same values and customer satisfaction that clients have come to rely on since the company's founding in 2006.

Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions is excited to announce its newly launched website, designed with the client experience in mind. This user-friendly platform not only showcases the diverse range of services offered by Pelor but also allows potential customers to easily navigate through the site to find information that meets their needs. With features that facilitate quick access to service descriptions and project details, visitors can gain a clear understanding of the quality and breadth of work Pelor delivers.

Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions specializes in a comprehensive range of outdoor services tailored to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial clients. Their extensive offerings include tree removal, stump removal, stump grinding, landscaping, sod installation, irrigation solutions, commercial mowing, and fence installation, as well as gutter installation and cleaning, gutter repair, and underground gutter drains. This expanded brand identity enables Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions to create inviting, functional, and visually pleasing environments for its diverse clientele while ensuring all outdoor enhancements are expertly managed.

To celebrate the rebranding, Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions is thrilled to announce a special promotion: clients who call in and mention the new brand name will receive a 20% discount on any service booked. This limited-time offer aims to encourage both current and prospective clients to experience Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions' exceptional services firsthand. By taking advantage of this promotion, clients can access a range of tasks catered to improving their outdoor spaces while enjoying significant savings.

One core strength of Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions lies in its dedication to excellent customer experience. Unlike larger corporations, where services can feel impersonal, Pelor prioritizes building lasting relationships with clients. Each project begins with a thorough consultation to understand the specific needs and desires of each homeowner or business. This personalized approach allows Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions to create tailored solutions that address individual preferences and ensure satisfaction at every stage of the project.

Ongoing communication is vital to Pelor's customer service philosophy, as clients are kept informed at every step. This transparency fosters trust and enhances the overall experience of improving outdoor spaces together. By prioritizing clear dialogue, Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions ensures that clients feel confident in the work being done.

As Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions emerges from its rebranding, clients can look forward to the same level of quality and dedication they have come to expect from PPM Outdoor, now represented through a vibrant new identity. To celebrate this new chapter, clients are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time 20% discount by calling and mentioning Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions. More information about available services can be obtained through direct contact with the team.

About Pelor:

Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions, formerly known as PPM Outdoor, has been proudly serving Central Florida since 2006. As a locally owned and operated business, Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions specializes in a comprehensive range of outdoor services, including landscaping, tree removal, stump grinding, irrigation solutions, fence installations, and gutter cleaning and repair. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and meticulous attention to detail, Pelor Outdoor Landscape Solutions ensures that each project is executed with care and expertise. To learn more about the services offered or to take advantage of the 20% discount, please call and mention the new brand name or visit https://pelor.com/.

