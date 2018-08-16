PPMD Celebrates Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford Turning 20

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, residents of Rockford, Michigan have supported the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), by participating in Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford. Created and organized by the Peterson family, in honor of their 22-year-old son Mitchell, this 5K and Kids for Kids Fun Run has attracted runners and families from all across West Michigan raising over $1,000,000 to date for PPMD. The 20th Annual Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford will be held on Saturday, August 18.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"When Mitchell was diagnosed with Duchenne just before his third birthday, we knew as a family that we had to do something to raise money and awareness – not only to help Mitchell but to fight Duchenne for every child facing the same diagnosis," said Sandy Peterson, Mitchell's mother and the race organizer since its inception. "PPMD has been there for our family from the start and we believe in their mission to end Duchenne. We are so grateful to all of the families that have participated in Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford over the last 20 years, and we look forward to many more great races to come!"

Over the past 19 years, Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford has included over 10,000 participants, 1,000 volunteers, and several thousand spectators. The event has been designated by Classic Race Management as "One of the Premier Running Events in West Michigan," as well as being named "Most Organized Event in Rockford."

Since its inception, organizers of Mitchell's Run have donated 100% of all proceeds from the event to PPMD to help fund Duchenne research. In 2013, PPMD awarded the race with a Change It Champion Award in recognition of their 15 year anniversary.

"I have known the Peterson family since Mitchell was diagnosed – they have grown up with PPMD and their loyalty to this organization and their support of our mission is unparalleled. We are in awe of their fundraising efforts for the last two decades. Not only do they continue to host and organize this great event year after year, they have inspired and motivated other families in the Duchenne community to host events of their own. The Petersons continue to inspire PPMD with their energy, passion, and dedication," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

It's not too late to join the fun! Register for the 20th Annual Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford on August 18, 2018. Click here to learn more. To learn more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit www.ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won two FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

