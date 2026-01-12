PPMD Team Member Wins Two Races at 2026 Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend Presented by State Farm

PPMD's Race to End Duchenne Team Member Claims Victories in Both 5K and 10K as Community Raises Funds for Duchenne and Becker Research and Care

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the largest U.S. non-profit leading Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy care, research, and advocacy efforts, celebrated a powerful and inspiring Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend as part of its Race to End Duchenne endurance fundraising program. PPMD runners, families, and supporters came together in Orlando, Florida, to raise more than $300,000 to accelerate research, improve care, and strengthen advocacy efforts for the Duchenne and Becker community.

Team Danny's Jack Napoli takes first place in the 2026 Disney World 5K. Race to End Duchenne team member Jack Napoli wins the 2026 Disney World 10K race.

Throughout the weekend, 175 Race to End Duchenne participants took to the course for one or more of the event's 5K, 10K, half marathon, and marathon races, each mile honoring loved ones affected by Duchenne or Becker. The weekend was highlighted by an exceptional performance from Jack Napoli of Boulder, CO, a longtime member of the Race to End Duchenne team who captured first place in both the Disney World 5K (with a time of 16:30) and the Disney World 10K (with a time of 34:19) races, underscoring the determination and strength of the Duchenne and Becker community. This was Jack's third consecutive year placing first in the Disney World 10K, running for Team Danny in honor and memory of his cousin.

"Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend is about more than medals and miles—it's about momentum," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Development and Community Engagement and head of the Race to End Duchenne program. "Every runner, donor, and supporter helps move us closer to our shared goal of ending Duchenne and Becker. We are incredibly proud of our Race to End Duchenne athletes and grateful for the generosity that made this weekend such a success. Whether you've run, walked, cheered from the sidelines, or made a donation, thank you for Racing to End Duchenne."

Since 2005, PPMD's Race to End Duchenne program has raised more than $19 million to provide critical support for PPMD's work and empowers runners of all abilities to turn their passion for racing into life-changing impact. "The Race to End Duchenne program is one of the most powerful ways to honor our loved ones living with Duchenne and Becker," said John Killian, Duchenne parent, PPMD Board Chair, and dedicated Race to End Duchenne team member. "Together, we are helping ensure that every member of our community has access to the therapies and quality care they need to live longer, stronger lives. Congratulations to Jack on his race wins this year, and thank you to Team Danny for their continued support of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and the Race to End Duchenne program."

PPMD extends its heartfelt thanks to all Race to End Duchenne runners, donors, and volunteers who made the 2026 Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend a memorable and meaningful success.

To learn more about Race to End Duchenne, visit racetoendduchenne.org .

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)