PPP: Idea Financial is ready for the 2-week exclusive application period

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial recently partnered with Cross River Bank to provide small business owners across the country access to the Paycheck Protection Program "PPP". Cross River Bank has been a pioneer in providing access to this business-saving program, processing more loans than any bank in the United States.

This week, United State Government created a temporary rule change in the PPP that grants exclusive access to funds to those businesses that have experienced difficulty accessing the program since its inception. The businesses that qualify to apply during the two-week exclusive application period include:

Businesses with 19 employees or less

Self-Employed individuals

Sole proprietors

Independent contractors

If your business falls under one of the categories listed above, the best time to apply for a PPP loan is now.

Further changes in PPP rules are ahead, with the SBA removing current restrictions regarding those with delinquent student loan debt, non-fraud felony convictions, and US based, non-citizen business owners meeting certain criteria. Sole proprietors and independent contractors also stand to benefit from the more inclusive eligibility.

The exclusivity period will conclude on March 11, 2021. The application deadline for the entire PPP is currently set for March 31, 2021, so all eligible businesses should apply now to beat the deadline.

Idea Financial is currently processing applications that meet the updated criteria for the 2-week exclusive application window. To start your PPP application, go to: https://ideafinancialapply.crossriversba.com/#/start/.

Contact: Adriana Pinto, 786-738-4076, [email protected]

SOURCE Idea Financial

Related Links

https://www.ideafinancial.com

