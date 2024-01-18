PPR Capital Management Announces 200-Unit Multifamily Acquisition in Overland Park, Kansas

News provided by

PPR Capital Management

18 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The deal is part of the firm's strategic focus on investing in markets that are poised for growth and stability

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Madison Overland Park, a 200-unit multifamily townhome community located in Overland Park, KS. PPR has also secured a loan assumption deal on the property, featuring a favorable 3.90% interest rate with three years until maturity.

Continue Reading
PPR Capital Management
PPR Capital Management

The newly acquired property is situated in one of the nation's top school districts, just south of Kansas City. With current unit rate pricing below market value, it is prime for a significant increase in the coming years in addition to a forecasted 4% year-over-year rent growth. The community itself offers spacious 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes featuring custom designer finishes and superb amenities, including a pool, fitness center, walking trails and dog park.

"The acquisition of Madison Overland Park emphasizes PPR's ability to capitalize on valuable opportunities in growing markets," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "This deal aligns seamlessly with our mission to invest in properties and markets with sustainable growth potential."

The remaining 88 unoccupied units at Madison Overland Park will be renovated during the three-year hold period as part of PPR's value-add strategy.

Chris Cordes, Real Estate Portfolio Manager at PPR Capital Management, added, "We are thrilled to participate in this acquisition, which illustrates our commitment to providing our investor community with diversified assets that exhibit long-term potential, while also providing high quality housing options to the local community."  

About PPR Capital Management
PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com

SOURCE PPR Capital Management

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.