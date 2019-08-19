PPS Data, LLC Announces Rebrand To Procuity™

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year PPS Data, LLC, a leading healthcare technology provider of 340B and payment reconciliation services for all types of pharmacies, announced the sale of its reconciliation product, ProviderPay, and PPS Data, LLC's impending rebranding. Today PPS Data, LLC announces the complete rebrand and new name, Procuity™, which moves to create a cornerstone for 340B services and financial optimization for pharmacies of all sizes. The rebrand includes a new name, logo and website.

The name Procuity was chosen in a thoughtful effort to make the rebrand not only meaningful, but also in conjunction with its services. "Pro" pays homage to the original ProviderPay name, highlighting the unparalleled level of service that will remain intact. "Cuity" comes from the word acuity, defined as "sharpness or keenness of thought, vision, or hearing." Procuity will continue to uphold these brand directives.

Procuity's logo was created to mirror brand values. The joining rings illustrate the brand's sense of unity, diversity, integrity and product customization. Procuity's distinctive set of brands and services unite to construct unprecedented molds for innovation. "We envision tremendous product growth in our future. This rebrand drives purpose and transformation," says Rich Sprung, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. Procuity will continue to develop accessory brands while growing their 340BDirect® product, aiding in market and customer expansion.

As the rebranding endeavor continues, Procuity's brand services will continue to offer technology for those whose primary business focus is 340B program participation and financial optimization for healthcare. In addition to payment management, continuous strides will be made in delivering a powerful platform of tools and information to help pharmacies and others manage the risks and complexities of participating in the 340B program through Procuity's 340BDirect® platform. With deep and unique expertise in technology, data collection, 340B and financial controls, Procuity offers simplicity, order and transparency to each of their customers, and promises a future of healthcare innovation.

Visit procuitysolutions.com or contact Alyssa Morris at 801.716.4736 or alyssa.morris@340bdirect.com to explore the new website and learn more about the brand history and offerings.

Visit 340bdirect.com or call 877.848.9420 to learn more about Procuity's 340B management platform.

About PPS Data, LLC DBA Procuity

