PPT Solutions Announces Kim Massey as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today the addition of Kim Massey as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. A seasoned business development and client solutions veteran, her appointment will further bolster the organization's business transformation and consulting capabilities and play a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions to the company's growing client portfolio.

"We're thrilled to have Kim join our Enterprise Solutions team," stated Casey Kostecka, PPT Solutions' Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. "She has continuously built strong client relationships through a combination of listening, understanding, solutioning, execution and follow-through. PPT Solutions, our customers and business partners will all greatly benefit from Kim's experience, passion and proven ability to deliver innovative and strategic solutions."

Massey joins PPT Solutions with extensive experience in the financial services industry having served in senior-level accounts receivable management, business process outsourcing and business development roles. Most recently, she was a Senior Business Development Executive at Billing Tree and her background includes key leadership positions at Ford Motor Credit, Discover Financial Services, Account Control Technology (ACT), MRS and United Recovery Systems.

About PPT Solutions I Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

