TULSA, Okla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions, announced today the promotion of Scott Prater from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions. Prater joined PPT Solutions in August 2015 and has since led the company's strategic direction and implementation of corporate IT initiatives and the development of client technology and digital solutions.

PPT Solutions announces promotion of Scott Prater to Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions.

"Since joining PPT Solutions, Scott's contributions have been invaluable to driving new business growth and establishing our company as a technology solutions leader," said Kris Kramer, Managing Director of PPT Solutions. "This promotion is well-deserved and indicative of the tremendous leadership he provides to our organization, strategic partners and clients."

"In this new and expanded role, I look forward to continuing our rapid growth trajectory by expanding our existing technology partnerships and creating new ones, while driving increased value for our partners and clients," added Scott Prater.

Over his five plus year tenure with PPT Solutions, Prater has been instrumental in several key organization achievements. Most notably, this includes the 2018 launch of PPT Solutions' Cloud Solution Services, which has grown to a large organization supporting multiple CCaaS platform providers and led to the company being recognized by the Stevie® Awards as the 2021 Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year. He also partnered with Nice InContact to land their largest ever initial enterprise sale in 2017 and has helped positioned PPT Solutions as an industry expert and sought after thought leader in the contact center technology space.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's people and workforce optimization capabilities, sourcing strategies and technology solutioning services.

Media Contact:

Brian Fallers

PPT Solutions

Tel: +1 302.559.6431

[email protected]

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. A two-time Stevie® Award winner for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services, Cloud Solution Services and Marketing Management capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies, technology solutioning and enhanced brand loyalty. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

Related Images

scott-prater-senior-vice-president.jpg

Scott Prater, Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions

PPT Solutions announces promotion of Scott Prater to Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions.

Related Links

PPT Solutions Website

SOURCE PPT Solutions