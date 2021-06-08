PPT Solutions Announces Scott Forbush as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

TULSA, Okla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Scott Forbush as senior vice president of global sales. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for driving CCaaS, BPO, and other Contact Center-related revenue with the Agent Community.

Forbush brings over 25 years of channel sales and leadership experience to PPT Solutions with broad expertise across Cloud, UCaaS and digital transformation. Most recently, he was chief revenue officer at UPSTACK and responsible for strategic revenue growth and adoption of the company's information technology platform. Prior to this role, he was a member of Telarus' senior leadership team where he led the master agency's six regional sales teams to impressive growth and successfully expanded the company's Cloud, UCaaS and SD-WAN practices.

"Throughout the industry, Scott is considered a seasoned and respected channel veteran with an impeccable reputation for partner success," stated Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions Managing Director. "As we continue to invest into the channel with a focus of enhancing the agent experience, Scott's proven track record of accelerating growth will fuel the engine that PPT has built for their Agent Community. His exceptional leadership and strong background in attracting and developing top-selling partners will further strengthen PPT Solutions' channel growth strategy and standing as an industry leader. He is a tremendous asset to our team and partners. Most importantly, we will be able to help our collective clients deliver a better customer experience and compete in today's marketplace."

"It is an incredible honor to have joined the PPT Solutions 'Ohana. The level of Customer Experience expertise that this organization brings in consulting, vendor selection, hands-on deployment and managed services is truly second to none," said Forbush. "PPT Solutions has brought on senior channel leaders such as myself and Roger Blohm to extend this expertise to the entire agent channel. The expertise that we have — and will continue to build — is unprecedented and enables us to provide the best technology solutions for business customers through our trusted agent partners."

In addition to his leadership roles at UPSTACK and Telarus, Forbush's career includes tenures at Telesphere, Integra/ELI and Zayo, where he held several key roles within direct and indirect channels, including general manager, director of sales engineering, and VP of indirect sales. In this capacity, Forbush led his sales teams to consistently attain their revenue targets and garnered many awards in the process. In 2015, under Forbush's leadership, Integra was voted the Top Supplier by the Telarus agent partner community.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's performance-based customer experience and business optimization solutions. To learn more about PPT Solutions' career opportunities, visit pptsolutions.com/careers.

About PPT Solutions

Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. A two-time Stevie® Award winner for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue, optimize operational efficiency and improve brand loyalty. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services, Cloud Solution Services and Marketing Management capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies and technology solutions. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

