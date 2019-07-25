PPT Solutions Recognized as a Great Place to Work for a Second Consecutive Year

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today it was certified for a second consecutive year as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The certification is part of an extensive and anonymous employee survey about workplace culture and experience.

PPT Solutions

As part of the certification, PPT Solutions' employees were surveyed anonymously by the Great Place to Work® organization and asked to assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives, and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. In conjunction with the survey, a comprehensive culture brief was completed detailing the company's programs and practices. Results were analyzed and PPT Solutions exceeded the level required to be certified as "A Great Place to Work" by 28 points. Great Place to Work® survey results showed PPT Solutions' employees feel respected at work, are willing to work above and beyond to exceed client and colleague expectations, and have great confidence in the organization's management and leadership. Employees also expressed that they value the company's workplace culture and the flexibility and balance it provides to their lives.

"As a partner to some of the world's leading Customer Experience providers, most of which are successful because of their employee-centric cultures, we truly understand the importance our employees play in our success and that of our clients," said Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' Managing Director. "Our growth as a leader in the Customer Experience and Business Solutions market is a tribute to each of them and the passion they bring every day. This recognition is another demonstration of our Reimagining Business vision — delivering transformational experiences and business solutions through our commitment to a corporate culture that supports diversity and work/life balance for our employees."

"We congratulate PPT Solutions on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

For more information, a summary of the PPT Solutions survey ratings can be found at www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010348. Visit PPTSolutions.com to learn more about the company's Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions and career opportunities.

Media Contact:

Brian Fallers

PPT Solutions

Tel: 407.501.4269, Ext. 501

brian.fallers@pptsolutions.com

About PPT Solutions

Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Development & Integration Services, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Related Images

ppt-solutions-logo.jpg

PPT Solutions Logo

great-places-to-work-certification.png

Great Places to Work Certification Badge

Related Links

PPT Solutions Website

SOURCE PPT Solutions

Related Links

http://www.pptsolutions.com

