PPT Solutions Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for a Third Consecutive Year

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today it was certified for a third consecutive year as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (GPTW), the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification is part of an extensive and anonymous employee survey conducted by GPTW about workplace culture and experience. The certification follows last week's announcement that PPT Solutions was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year.

As part of the certification, PPT Solutions' employees were surveyed anonymously by the Great Place to Work® organization and asked to assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. In conjunction with the survey, a comprehensive culture brief was completed detailing the company's programs and practices. Results were analyzed and PPT Solutions greatly exceeded the level required to be certified as "A Great Place to Work." Ninety-seven percent of employees at PPT Solutions say it is a great place to work compared to only fifty-nine percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Survey results further showed that one hundred percent of PPT Solutions' employees have great confidence in management's trustworthiness, honesty and business ethics. Employees also expressed that they greatly value the resources available to perform their job functions, as well as the company's workplace culture and the flexibility and balance it provides in their lives.

"Our exceptional growth and performance over the past year has been driven by the individuals who are part of our PPT Solutions family – our 'Ohana'. The drive and passion they bring every day to support our clients and one another is key to what makes us unique," said Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' Managing Director. "As a partner to many of the world's leading customer and employee experience companies, we believe in the importance of staying true to our core culture and understanding the role it plays in our continued growth and meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

"We congratulate PPT Solutions on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Visit PPTSolutions.com to learn more about the company's Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. To explore the company's career opportunities, visit PPTSolutions.com/Careers.

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Professional Services and Partnership Solutions capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

