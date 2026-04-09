PPWR: Why Duni Group Phased Out PFAS Before the Requirements

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU's new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) introduces stricter material requirements – among them, enhanced restrictions on PFAS chemicals in food contact packaging from 12 August 2026. Duni Group made the decision to phase out PFAS already in 2023 and can offer its entire packaging assortment without added PFAS well ahead of PPWR.

The early decision was driven partly by increased awareness of the potential risks associated with PFAS and partly by their sustainability agenda. But it was also a strategic choice: by phasing out added PFAS early, Duni Group has had the opportunity to test different material solutions in good time and ensure that the assortment meets the PFAS requirements that PPWR will soon introduce.

"Our starting point at Duni Group is to identify risks and opportunities early and act on what is relevant. We want to stay one step ahead, before legal requirements come into force. Partly to fulfil our ambition to be a Trusted Sustainability Leader in our industry, and partly for practical reasons: when you transition early, you are in the driver's seat, able to steer direction and implement changes more efficiently and in an integrated way," says Erik Lindroth, Sustainability Director, Duni Group.

Products for different customer needs

Historically, the use of PFAS in the food packaging industry has been a way to prevent liquids and fats from penetrating packaging materials. By acting before the requirements take effect, Duni Group has been able to test and evaluate different alternatives to PFAS under controlled conditions and develop solutions that meet upcoming regulations – without compromising functionality, quality, or user experience.

"Today, we can offer our entire packaging assortment without added PFAS. When we decided to shift, we also saw an opportunity to broaden our offering. For selected bagasse products made from sugarcane fiber, we have therefore developed two variants – one with lamination and one without. This allows us to meet different customer needs: some products are used in less demanding contexts where lamination is not required, while others need higher performance for longer usage or fattier foods," says Matilda Pettersson, Category Manager Boxes & Bowls, Duni Group.

The early decision to phase out added PFAS has made it possible for Duni Group to develop products that already comply with upcoming PFAS requirements while also supporting customers in understanding and navigating the new regulation, when needed. The result is a solution that ensures both compliance and quality – allowing customers to focus on their core business.

"No added PFAS" instead of "PFAS-free"

PFAS is today widely spread in the environment – in air, soil, and water. It is therefore virtually impossible to completely eliminate the presence of PFAS, making the term "PFAS-free" potentially misleading.

"That is why we say 'No added PFAS,' since we do not actively add PFAS to our products. It is a conscious choice and a responsible and transparent way of communicating, while also safeguarding our customers' brands," says Erik Lindroth.

About PPWR

The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is the EU's new regulatory framework for packaging. It is designed to reduce packaging waste and its environmental impact. PPWR sets clear, harmonized rules for packaging – from design to waste management. Unlike the previous directive, PPWR applies the same standards across all EU member states.

PPWR officially entered into force on 11 February 2025. However, the first requirements will begin to apply from 12 August 2026.

Read more: PPWR – A guide to EUs new packaging rules | Duni Global

About PFAS

PFAS, Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a large and complex group of more than 10,000 identified substances with varying properties that are widely used in society. One thing that all PFAS have in common is that they are very difficult to break down. Some PFAS are harmful to both the environment and human health. All PFAS are man-made synthetics that do not occur naturally in the environment.

Source: Swedish Chemicals Agency

Petra Lamorell

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