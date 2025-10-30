Pēq Appoints Ben Flaccus as Chief Growth Officer to Drive Adoption of Its OmniCommerce Performance Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pēq, the leader in independent incrementality measurement and optimization across the commerce media ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Ben Flaccus as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Flaccus will lead the expansion and adoption of Pēq's OmniCommerce Performance Platform among the world's leading marketers. Prior to joining Peq, Flaccus served as Managing Director, Commerce at Perion.

Flaccus brings more than two decades of experience working with marketers to adopt new technologies and marketing solutions that drive measurable outcomes. He has led these efforts within both multi-national organizations and startups, giving him a unique perspective on how to help brands navigate today's fragmented media landscape and maximize performance.

"Ben's experience connecting marketing strategy with measurable business outcomes will be instrumental in helping our clients unlock the full potential of the Pēq platform," said Brian Pozesky, CEO of Pēq. "His leadership will ensure Pēq continues to translate complex data into actionable insights that drive growth for our partners."

Pēq provides marketers with a unified, independent view of performance across commerce channels. The platform integrates sales and media data to quantify true incremental impact, enabling brands to compare investments objectively and optimize spend with confidence. By standardizing measurement and delivering decision-ready insights, Pēq helps organizations allocate budgets more effectively and drive consistent growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Pēq at such an exciting stage of growth," said Ben Flaccus, Chief Growth Officer at Pēq. "Marketers today face immense pressure to prove incremental performance in an increasingly complex and fragmented landscape.

"Pēq's technology meets that challenge head-on by unifying insights across the omnicommerce ecosystem to reveal what's driving true impact and forecast future results. I'm eager to help more brands harness that power to make smarter decisions, invest more efficiently, and accelerate growth."

As Chief Growth Officer, Flaccus will focus on increasing platform adoption, expanding strategic partnerships, and spearheading new growth initiatives, guiding Pēq's next phase of expansion and cementing its position as the standard for unified, incremental measurement across commerce media.

About Pēq

Pēq is the leader in empowering marketers with its OmniCommerce Performance Platform—unifying sales, marketing, and consumer data through seamless ecosystem integrations and advanced machine learning to deliver unprecedented clarity into performance. By connecting insights across the commerce landscape, Pēq enables faster decisions, smarter optimization, and measurable growth—establishing the benchmarks that help marketers invest more effectively and accelerate profitable growth.

