PQC Market Explodes: Quantum Threat Forces Urgent $2.84B Investment Surge

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary – Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market projections have shifted sharply, with the sector now poised to explode from $0.42 billion in 2025 to a staggering $2.84 billion by 2030, commanding a 46.2% compound annual growth rate 1. This urgent growth is catalyzed by a threat landscape where major data breaches are escalating daily across the healthcare, finance, and government sectors2. The convergence of AI-powered attacks and advancing quantum computing capabilities is creating an unprecedented urgency for quantum-resistant encryption3, strategically positioning early movers like Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY), and CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR).

Industry analysts forecast quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption standards could arrive within the next decade4, yet malicious actors are already harvesting encrypted data today for future decryption5. This "harvest now, decrypt later" threat is not merely theoretical; it is actively driving government mandates and accelerating enterprise adoption of post-quantum cryptography, creating immediate revenue opportunities for companies with quantum-ready platforms already deployed and scaling.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) recently achieved Level 1 certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, to truly emerge as a foundational quantum-security-focused firm, one of the first in Canada to receive this foundational cybersecurity accreditation. This milestone validates Scope's successful implementation of mission-critical cybersecurity controls and provides the verified foundation necessary for pursuing higher-level certifications required by government agencies, defense organizations, and critical infrastructure partners.

"This certification represents another key milestone in executing both our short-term and long-term strategy," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "By achieving CyberSecure Canada Level 1, we're validating the strength of our internal processes and controls --- laying the groundwork for higher-level certifications as we continue toward full post-quantum readiness. It's an important foundational step in establishing Scope as a trusted leader in PQS (Post-Quantum Security) and building the confidence our clients and partners expect."

The CyberSecure Canada Level 1 certification is administered by Cyber Security Canada and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada. The certification confirms that Scope has successfully implemented and verified robust, foundational cybersecurity controls, including risk management, data protection, access control, employee training, and incident response readiness.

As an active member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), Scope Technologies is leveraging this achievement to align with the standards mandatory for key collaboration across the national security and defense ecosystems. The company is now progressing toward Level 2 certification—a mandatory prerequisite to compete for high-value government and defense-related engagements.

Beyond compliance, this certification reinforces Scope's broader mission to dictate the new standard of trust and resilience in cybersecurity by integrating quantum-resistant encryption, immutable storage, and verified operational controls. Scope's technologies form the foundational infrastructure that enables organizations to secure their data both now and into the quantum era.

This milestone follows Scope's strategic acquisition of Cloud Codes, an India-based SSO and cloud platform that immediately added 270 business clients and 88,000 active end-users to its quantum-secure ecosystem. The acquisition delivered immediate revenue accretion with Cloud Codes generating CAD $673,012 in annual revenues for 2025 and CAD $228,131 in net income, demonstrating profitable operations that strengthen Scope's financial foundation.

Under transaction terms, Scope paid CAD $100,000 in cash and issued 4,200,000 common shares at $0.40 per share, bringing total consideration to CAD $1,780,000. The deal provided Scope with proprietary distributed storage middleware that immediately becomes the core technological backbone for QSE'sdecentralized cloud infrastructure, creating competitive advantages as traditional SSO vendors are now scrambling to address accelerating post-quantum threats.

Market positioning appears compelling as the global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2030, while post-quantum cryptography is expected to reach US$17.7 billion over the same timeframe, positioning Scope at the intersection of two explosive growth markets.

Earlier this year, the company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by strategic investor First Majestic Silver Corp. With planned vertical ownership of quantum-secure infrastructure, identity lifecycle management, and now national-grade cybersecurity certification, Scope Technologies establishes itself as a core enterprise delivering comprehensive post-quantum authentication at scale as the industry prepares for the quantum transition.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is showcasing major advancements in AI networking solutions at the 2025 Open Compute Project Global Summit, featuring its Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra, and Jericho4 Ethernet switches alongside third-generation TH6-Davisson Co-packaged Optics. The comprehensive AI infrastructure portfolio addresses exponential bandwidth demands while optimizing performance as models grow in scale and complexity.

"Over the past year, Broadcom has played a pivotal role in enabling open, scalable and power-efficient AI infrastructure," said Charlie Kawwas, Ph.D., President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group at Broadcom. "Beyond introducing the Scale-Up Ethernet (SUE) framework to the OCP community, we launched breakthrough products spanning low-latency ethernet, co-packaged optics and PCIe Gen 6. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and insights shaping the future of AI infrastructure at the OCP Global Summit next week."

The company is partnering with over 20 organizations across the show floor to demonstrate end-to-end platforms for AI infrastructure that combine open architecture with power efficiency and scalability. Broadcom experts will address critical technical challenges in building next-generation AI infrastructure through featured speaking sessions throughout the October 13-16 conference.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has formed a strategic partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to co-develop "Made in US" Post-Quantum Cryptography-enabled secure semiconductor solutions targeting US defense and government agencies. The collaboration leverages TSS's Category 1A Trusted-accredited status to accelerate SEALSQ's access to sensitive national-security markets while meeting Department of Defense and federal requirements.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in SEALSQ's US strategy," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "TSS is an ideal Trusted-accredited partner already addressing US defense and government agencies to work with and combine our leadership in post-quantum security with America's trusted semiconductor ecosystem to build the foundation for sovereign, quantum-resistant digital infrastructure."

The partnership defines a three-phase roadmap beginning with PQC-enabled solutions combining SEALSQ's QS7001 secure element with TSS's trusted semiconductor platforms, advancing to "Made in US" PQC-embedded ICs targeting FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria certifications. The collaboration will be formalized at the Quantum + AI Conference in New York City from October 19-21, reinforcing SEALSQ's "Quantum Corridor" initiative linking innovation hubs across Europe and the US.

Building on this defense-focused partnership, SEALSQ is also collaborating with sister company SEALCOIN AG under parent WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) to future-proof AI agents against quantum computing threats. SEALSQ is introducing a suite of solutions designed to safeguard AI operations and decision-making processes against adversarial quantum attacks, while SEALCOIN AG embeds quantum-resistant cryptography into every layer of its agent infrastructure from identity certificates to smart contract execution.

"AI is only as trustworthy as the systems that protect it," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. "With this launch, SEALSQ provides the missing link between artificial intelligence and post-quantum cybersecurity, ensuring that AI agents remain reliable partners for humanity, even in the quantum era."

SEALSQ's post-quantum secure AI framework integrates NIST-recommended PQC algorithms with secure element chips and embedded cryptographic modules across IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, defense, and healthcare applications. The announcement coincides with the release of Episode 6 in SEALCOIN AG's educational video series on Secure AI Agents, titled "Future-Proofing with Post-Quantum Security."

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) has expanded its Machine Identity Security portfolio with new discovery and context capabilities enabling security teams to automatically find, understand, and secure machine identities spanning certificates, keys, secrets, and workloads. The enhancements address critical challenges as machine identities outnumber human identities by an estimated 82 to 1, with 72% of security leaders reporting certificate-related outages and 50% experiencing security incidents from compromised machine identities.

"Implementing machine identity security programs has become increasingly complex as organizations grapple with shrinking certificate lifespans, the rise of AI agents, vault sprawl and vulnerable software supply chains," said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk. "With these new discovery, context and remediation capabilities, customers gain the visibility and control they need to tame sprawl, enforce policy and secure their environments more efficiently. This milestone, just one year after our acquisition of Venafi, marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end machine identity security solution."

Key platform enhancements include CyberArk Secrets Hub with discovery and context for HashiCorp Vault alongside risk management dashboards, CyberArk Certificate Manager with CA/B Forum TLS Certificate tracking to prepare for reduced certificate lifespans (from 398 days today to 47 days by 2029), and CyberArk SSH Manager with new authorization and policy controls. The expanded portfolio delivers centralized visibility, automated policy enforcement, and context-driven insights to help organizations monitor and secure every machine identity across enterprise environments.

