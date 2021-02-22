PQS Expands Leadership Team for Continued Growth

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQS, the gold standard in performance management services for payers and pharmacies, today announced that it has chosen Nancy Chung as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2021. She will lead PQS' business operations and support execution of the company's strategic vision. Most recently, Chung was the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at AccessHealth, a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation. With her unique blend of strategy and execution experience, she will contribute directly to the upcoming growth initiatives at PQS.

Chung has over 20 years of experience leading and bringing strategy to life in some of the most complex areas of healthcare. In her role with AccessHealth, she was responsible for the business' growth strategies, including developing and executing initiatives in M&A, marketing, product, and operations. Chung has a deep appreciation for improving pharmacy quality that took root in her previous work with Health Mart, an independent pharmacy franchise. As the former Vice President of Health Mart Strategy and Data Analytics, she drove quality performance initiatives to transform the business towards high performance. Earlier in her career, Chung worked as a manager in McKesson's Corporate Strategy and Business Development group leading strategic initiatives to support pharmacy innovation and as a consultant in Accenture's Health and Life Sciences practice, focused on technology and service solutions for payers and providers.

PQS continues to listen to its clients and industry stakeholders to understand today and tomorrow's information needs to innovate within patient care. "Nancy is the ideal COO to support PQS' continued growth and innovation," said Jeff Newell, Chief Executive Officer at PQS. "She has a consistent track record of integrating vision and strategy with execution and operational excellence, within many segments of healthcare which will be valuable in supporting the growth of the business. We are delighted to add her talent to our already successful team as we grow."

"I am honored to join PQS as the Chief Operating Officer," said Chung. "I admire the company's dedication to advancing health outcomes through measurement. The team has a relentless drive to continually improve the quality of healthcare to better patients' quality of life. I look forward to joining the outstanding team at PQS to expand the company's impact through efficiency and innovation."

PQS continues to deliver on its commitment to customers and healthcare by expanding services on the EQuIPP® platform in the United States as well as in Canada. The company has also created a patient self-reported health outcomes mobile app, focused on improving the health outcomes and quality of life for patients with cancer.

Todd Sega, SVP Strategy and Development at PQS, said that, "Our growth and success is a testament to the team at PQS and our dedication to bringing industry leading quality measurement solutions to payers and pharmacies. We have exciting initiatives in the works, and we are thrilled to have Nancy join the executive team as we embark on these new ventures."

Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS) is a healthcare quality improvement company, and it connects healthcare payers and providers who value measurement as the pathway to better patient outcomes. Partners of PQS represent nearly 90% of all Medicare Part D lives and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers the quality insights and guidance necessary to support their customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management and use for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. PQS' industry-leading platform, EQuIPP®, provides dependable measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures and value-based reimbursement programs focused on medication adherence, treatment outcomes and patient safety. For more information, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

