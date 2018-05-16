PR and Marcom Veteran Linda Healan Joins Amendola Communications

Healan brings more than 23 years of experience building, managing and executing PR and marketing communications programs for B2B technology, healthcare technology, and professional services leaders. Most recently, she operated her own well-regarded marketing communications consultancy, Healan PR, with clients that included IBM, Broadsoft and Emerson Electronics. Prior to that, Healan held roles of increasing responsibility for national and international public relations and marketing agencies.

"Linda brings a deep set of skills and experience launching companies and promoting brands and products across a broad spectrum of technologies," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "We are confident she will deliver value to our healthcare/HIT clients from day one."

"I've worked with Jodi and the Amendola team over the years and I am grateful for the opportunity to join the A-team and contribute to the agency's ongoing growth," Healan said. "I thoroughly enjoy working with healthcare and HIT organizations and look forward to supporting them strategically through earned, owned and shared media channels."

Healan will create and manage client programs, provide strategic counsel and positioning, and pitch media and digital influencers for the agency's healthcare/healthcare IT clients. She holds a B.A. in Journalism from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To download a picture of Healan, click here.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation by PRSourceCode for multiple years, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and healthcare IT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

