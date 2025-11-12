PR Boutiques International™ Grow Global Network with Five New Member Firms

Strengthens Presence Across North America, Austria, Brazil, and Germany

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Boutiques International (PRBI), a worldwide non-profit network of founder-led boutique public relations firms, today announced the addition of five new members: Ascendant Branding Group in Delaware, USA; Blend PR in Toronto, Canada; Brantta Communications in Rio de Janiero, Brazil; Element C in Munich, Germany and Loebell Nordberg in Vienna, Austria.

With these additions, PRBI continues to expand its reach across North and South America as well as Europe, bringing the organization's membership to 25 agencies. Each new firm adds specialized expertise in lifestyle, CEO branding, corporate reputation, and crisis communications, reinforcing PRBI's mission to combine boutique service with global perspective.

"Welcoming these five exceptional agencies underscores PRBI's continued growth and evolution," said Julia Labaton, President of PRBI and founder of RED PR. "Blend PR, Ascendant Branding Group, Brantta Communications, Element C, and Loebell Nordberg each bring deep expertise and cultural insight, expanding the value our network delivers to clients around the world."

Quotes from New Members

Ascendant Branding Group (Delaware, USA) – "As the leading global CEO branding firm, we help executives and companies build visibility, credibility, and revenue. PRBI offers an extraordinary platform to collaborate internationally and extend the impact of our work." – Raoul Davis, CEO

Blend PR (Toronto, Canada) – "For 15 years, Blend PR has specialized in elevating lifestyle and beauty brands. Joining PRBI allows us to bring our Canadian expertise to a global stage while offering our clients access to world-class international partners." – Chris Binet, Founder & President

Brantta Communications (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) – "Brantta is a strategic communications agency that helps organizations make sense of complexity — from building brands to navigating crises. By joining PRBI, we connect with a global community that shares our belief in the power of communication to drive business results. We're proud to bring our experience from one of the world's most dynamic and demanding media markets." – Joao Marcello Erthal, Co-Founder & CEO

Element C (Munich, Germany) - "Joining the PRBI network marks a pivotal moment for Element C — it enables us to bring our Munich-based expertise in strategic communications, design and digital storytelling to a broader international platform, while drawing on the collective strength of boutique partners around the globe." - Christoph Hausel, Co-Founder

Loebell Nordberg (Vienna, Austria) – "For almost 25 years, Loebell Nordberg has helped brands communicate with clarity and impact across industries, ranging from legal services to hospitality to retail, with a special focus on strategic and crisis communications when needed. We are excited to collaborate within PRBI and further strengthen our clients' ability to connect across borders." – Annabel Köle-Loebell & Grazia Nordberg, Managing Partners



Expanding the PRBI Network

PRBI is an international network of independent boutique public relations firms led by senior practitioners who bring hands-on expertise and decades of experience from top agencies and corporations. By collaborating across markets, PRBI members offer clients the personalized attention of a boutique firm alongside the international reach and sector specialization of a global network.

The announcement comes ahead of PRBI's upcoming Annual General Meeting in Paris in April, where member agencies convene to explore the evolving PR landscape, including the rise of AI in communications, the challenges of disinformation, and the future of global media.

About PRBI

Public Relations Boutiques International™ (PRBI) is a global non-profit network of independent public relations firms founded in 2008. PRBI members are known for delivering senior-level expertise, personal attention, and efficiency to clients across industries including corporate, consumer, healthcare, beauty/fashion, investor relations, crisis management, technology, government, and more. Through collaboration, members provide clients with a nimble, flexible, and cost-effective approach while offering access to international markets.

Know More:

Press Contact: Julia Labaton, +1 646.528.3969, [email protected]

SOURCE PR Boutiques International