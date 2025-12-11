PR Daily Honors MediaSource as one of 2025's Top Public Relations Agencies

Industry-leading health care firm closes 2025 with multiple Agency of the Year honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaSource is recognized as one of the top public relations agencies in the United States by PR Daily in the 2025 Top Agencies List.

Ragan Communications brought together the brightest minds in PR and communications at its 2025 Top Agencies and PR Daily Awards Luncheon, held December 2 at City Winery in New York City, to celebrate outstanding agencies and campaigns.

From left to right: Jenny Crabtree, senior vice president of communications for the American Dairy Association Mideast, Lisa Arledge Powell, CEO & founder of MediaSource, and Ally Williams, public relations manager at MediaSource, at the 2025 PR Daily Awards.

"It's been an incredible year for our agency," said Lisa Arledge Powell , CEO and founder at MediaSource. "Our hard work for our health care clients secured multiple Agency of the Year honors across different programs and being recognized by Ragan is always a highlight."

In addition to making the 2025 Top Agencies List, MediaSource was awarded Best in Video Communications in the 2025 PR Daily Awards alongside the American Dairy Association Mideast for a video storytelling campaign with Ohio State University Athletics. MediaSource was also honored as Agency of the Year finalist in the same program.

Awards are based on PR agencies that have been successful with:

Bold communications campaigns

Exceptional client partnerships

Forward-thinking strategies

Tangible results

Excellent and inclusive company culture

Industry leadership

MediaSource's success as a health care communications agency is also recognized in other programs with PRSA, PRNEWS, Columbus Business First, Bulldog Reporter and more.

Agency Success Highlights:



Business growth: A notable 11% growth rate YoY with Columbus Business First recognizing MediaSource as one of the 50 fastest growing for-profit companies against the 45,000 businesses in Central Ohio in both 2024 and 2025 Columbus Business First Fast 50 Awards .

A notable 11% growth rate YoY with recognizing MediaSource as against the 45,000 businesses in Central Ohio in both 2024 and 2025 Fast 50 Awards Best boutique PR agency: MediaSource was named 2025's Best Boutique Agency in the 2025 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards. PRWeek, Bulldog Reporter, PRNEWS and PR Daily followed suit, also honoring MediaSource in Best Agency (Small & Boutique) categories this year.

in the 2025 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards. PRWeek, Bulldog Reporter, PRNEWS and PR Daily followed suit, also honoring MediaSource in Best Agency (Small & Boutique) categories this year. Business-driving PR campaigns: MediaSource campaigns are known to drive business results for clients. Some top campaigns have driven hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, increased the quantity of patient visits , and more.

MediaSource campaigns are known to drive business results for clients. Some top campaigns have driven hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, , and more. Strategic video production: MediaSource produces close to 100 videos for health care campaigns each year, supporting client goals and gaining recognition in industry award programs.

MediaSource produces close to 100 videos for health care campaigns each year, supporting client goals and gaining recognition in industry award programs. Strong client retention: Almost 50% of MediaSource clients have partnered with the agency for more than a decade.

Almost 50% of MediaSource clients have partnered with the agency for more than a decade. AI expertise for communicators: The agency offers generative engine optimization (GEO) services, helping health care brands become part of the information ecosystem that AI models trust, reference, and repeat.

About MediaSource

MediaSource is a story-centric public relations agency specializing in health care and science to help hospitals and health care brands meet business goals. With 27 years of success in boosting reputation, driving volume and promoting thought leadership using video storytelling, our unique approach powers health care brands to the next level. Our outcomes-based storytelling method pairs rich content with relationship-based media relations to maximize business impact. MediaSource is proud to be certified as an official women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Key Services Include:

Public relations Video & multimedia content creation Storytelling Content marketing Media relations Strategic insights Integrated campaigns Thought leadership

Awards & Achievements:

Named 2025's Best Boutique Agency by PRSA

Best Healthcare Campaign in the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards

Best Digital Newsroom in PRNEWS' 2025 Digital Awards

Outstanding Boutique Agency Finalist in the 2026 PRWeek Awards (Winner TBA)

Agency of the Year Honoree in the 2025 PR Daily Awards & PRNEWS Platinum Awards

CEO & Founder, Lisa Arledge Powell, honored with a prestigious spot in Columbus Business First's 2025 C-Suite Awards

To learn more, visit www.mediasourcetv.com .

