P&R Dental Strategies Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that P&R Dental Strategies' Dental Claim Review Management System (CRMS), Pronto®, and Analytics Products and Supporting Infrastructure have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places P&R Dental Strategies in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "This HITRUST CSF Certification provides true peace of mind to our industry partners and demonstrates that P&R Dental Strategies takes data security and privacy compliance very seriously. When combined with our URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management, the HITRUST CSF certification is yet another step we've taken to remain the 'gold standard' in dental utilization review and the premier provider of data-driven business insights to dental market stakeholders."

Tracy Sproule, Compliance Officer at P&R Dental Strategies said: "This is a company-wide accomplishment as nearly every department was deeply involved for over a year performing an exhaustive analysis of our existing security and privacy measures and strengthening our platforms, policies and procedures as needed. Becoming certified by an organization as well-respected as HITRUST proves to our partners that from the top down every aspect of our business is truly committed to data security and the protection of personal information."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

