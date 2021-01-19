P&R Dental Strategies and Denti.AI Join Forces in a Strategic Artificial Intelligence Partnership

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R says: "This partnership is a perfect strategic and tactical fit. By combining P&R's market-leading big-data and analytics expertise with Denti.AI's deep AI expertise and innovative technology, P&R takes yet another bold step to further advance our mission to provide our dental payer clients with the most sophisticated and cost-effective technology-enabled solutions to optimize their dental operations. Denti.AI impressed us with their state-of-the-art computer vision technology, their deep dental clinical image analysis expertise and, best of all, their shared vision of how AI technology, including AI-powered dental image analysis, will be a key part of the future of dental analytics."

Sheils added: "I'm particularly excited about our plans to deploy Denti.AI's powerful AI-enabled dental image analysis engine to enhance and complement our industry-leading smart claim review selection tool, Pronto®, to deliver the most accurate, cost-effective and efficient 'smart claim selection' solution in the market. Indeed, when you combine the power of Denti.AI's image analysis with the power of Pronto and top it off with our best-in-class technology-enabled professional claim review solution, you have the ultimate utilization review optimization solution trifecta."



"We are thrilled to be entering into a strategic technology partnership with the premier big data and analytics company in the dental industry," says Dmitry Tuzoff, Founder & CEO of Denti.AI. "P&R has built a reputation as the 'Gold Standard' in dental claim review and we're excited to combine the power of our advanced AI-powered dental image analysis platform with P&R's suite of advanced, technology-enabled utilization review solutions. I'm eager to show the market just how powerful it will be to combine the speed and accuracy of our AI-powered computer vision dental image analysis platform with Pronto's big-data, algorithmic and rules based smart claim review selection engine. Our organizations are aligned in the belief that AI-powered image analysis can bring significant innovation to the dental claim review process and we're excited to see what additional solutions we will develop together."

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

About Denti.AI Technology Inc.

Denti.AI is a software company that leverages AI analysis of dental x-rays and other media to automatically chart key abnormalities, past dental treatments, and additional relevant features to find problems earlier and improve productivity. The Enterprise Edition of its product is integrated with a range of practice management software and imaging equipment, automating the clinical workflow of dental support organizations across North America.

