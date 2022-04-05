P&R Dental Strategies Announces Recipients of the Fourth Annual DentaQual® Leaders in Quality® EliteStar® Dentist & Practice Awards

EliteStar scores are calculated using DentaQual, P&R's objective, data-driven quality measurement platform. DentaQual uses a dentist's actual claims data to score the dentist across multiple categories of quality metrics and then compares the dentist's scores to the average scores among that dentist's peers in the same specialty and geography. DentaQual scores are based on insurance claims data in DentaBase®, P&R's multi-payer, fee-for-service, continually updated dental claims database, with over 4 billion dental procedures derived from claims data sourced from over 65 national and regional dental benefits plans.

This is the fourth year for the annual EliteStar Awards, which recognize the top ten performing dentists and practices in each state based on their 2021 practicing behavior.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R, said: "Celebrating high-quality dental care, and the dental professionals who provide it to their communities, is a critically important initiative for the dental industry. These top-quality providers and practices serve their patients with the highest-quality dental care in their states, and, thanks to the DentaQual quality measurement platform, we can demonstrate that quality with truly objective data. Congratulations to this year's EliteStar dentists and practices!"

The full list of dentists and practices receiving this year's DentaQual EliteStar Awards can be found on the DentaQual Leaders in Quality website along with additional information about the program and further details on how DentaQual objectively measures dental quality. Visit www.DentaQualLeadersInQuality.com.

