P&R Dental Strategies Announces Recipients of the Third Annual DentaQual® Leaders in Quality® EliteStar® Dentist and Practice Awards

EliteStar scores are calculated using DentaQual , P&R's objective, data-driven quality measurement platform. DentaQual uses a provider's claims data to score each individual dentist across multiple categories of quality metrics and then compares them to the average scores among their peers in the same specialty and geography. DentaQual scores are based on claims data in DentaBase ® , P&R Dental Strategies' multi-payer, continually updated dental claims database, with claims data on virtually every one of the practicing U.S. dentists, contributed by over 65 national and regional dental benefits plans. This year's EliteStar Awards are being given to the top ten performing dentists and practices in each State.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R, said "Recognizing quality in dentistry is an important initiative for the dental industry. Celebrating and recognizing top performing dental providers using the DentaQual platform will help bring attention to the need for objective, data-driven methods of measuring quality care in dentistry. Warmest congratulations to this year's EliteStar dentists and practices!"

The full list of dentists and practices receiving this year's DentaQual EliteStar Awards can be found on the DentaQual Leaders in Quality website along with additional information about the program and further details on how DentaQual objectively measures dental quality. Visit www.DentaQualLeadersInQuality.com.

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

