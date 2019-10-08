P&R Dental Strategies Announces the Recipients of the 2019 DentaQual® Leaders in Quality® EliteStar® Dentist Awards

The rankings are based on DentaQual, P&R Dental Strategies' objective, data-driven quality scoring system derived from uniform, defined quality measures — not testimonials or surveys. To determine each year's EliteStar Dentist Awards, DentaQual leverages the data in DentaBase®, P&R Dental Strategies' multi-payer dental claims database with data on virtually every one of the nearly 200,000 practicing U.S. dentists from over 66 national and regional dental benefits plans. DentaQual ranks dentists across multiple categories of quality metrics, producing statistical rankings of utilization patterns, treatment history, adherence to clinical protocols and other metrics that demonstrate statistically superior behavior when compared to their peers.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Quality dental care deserves to be recognized and we're proud to announce the expansion of this awards program, now in its second year. Celebrating and recognizing even more top-quality dental providers using truly objective data will help to ignite the discussion on dental quality and bring attention to the need for objective, data-driven methods of measuring care. Warmest congratulations to all the 2019 EliteStar dentists!"

The full list of all dentists receiving the 2019 DentaQual EliteStar Dentist Award can be found on the DentaQual Leaders in Quality website along with additional information about the program. Visit www.DentaQualLeadersInQuality.com.

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.



