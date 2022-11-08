P&R Dental Strategies' Data Used by the School of Dentistry at Indiana University in Pediatric Pulpal Therapy Treatment Usage Trends Study

The study is the third published article produced in partnership with IU and appears in The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA)

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, announced today that its research partnership with the School of Dentistry at Indiana University has produced another study selected for peer-reviewed publication and co-authored by P&R's Chief Analytics Officer, Tim Downey.

The study, which was published in the October 27, 2022 online issue of The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), is titled "Insurance Claim Data Trends in Pulpal Therapy for Pediatric Patients." JADA is the nation's premier dental journal and has previously featured two other IU/P&R collaborative articles. This article marks P&R's ninth journal article published in partnership with academic institutions.

The study identifies differences in usage trends for two specific pulpal therapy treatments in pediatric patients during an 11-year period from January 1, 2010 through December 31, 2020. The article is currently available on the JADA website (subscription only) and will be published in an upcoming print issue of the journal. An abstract can be found at: https://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(22)00571-2/fulltext

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R, stated, "We are thrilled that our partnership with the School of Dentistry at Indiana University continues to yield such interesting and important clinical insights, and are proud to have been able to make available to the researchers the rich historical data from DentaBase®, our massive dental claims database with over 4.8 billion dental procedure records from over 70 national and regional dental plans, to make this most recent study possible."

