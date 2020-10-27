P&R Dental Strategies' Data Used in Pediatric Dental Crowns Study

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced its co-authorship of, and dental claims database support for, a recently published study that examined the longevity of resin crowns, pre-veneered stainless steel crowns, and stainless steel crowns in primary maxillary incisors. The study examined whether longer survival rates vary by type of treating practitioner and is titled: "Longevity of Primary Anterior Crown Restorations: A Retrospective Dental Claim Analysis," by Juan F. Yepes, DDS, MD, MPH, MS, DrPH; Kevin McKenna, DDS, MSD; James E. Jones, DMD, MSD, EdD, PhD; George J. Eckert, MAS; Qing Tang, MAS; Timothy Downey, MS; Gerardo Maupomé, BDS, MSc, PhD. It was selected for publication in the September-December 2020 issue of the Journal of Dentistry for Children (Vol 87, No 3), a publication of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (aapd.org/publications/).

The data for the study included over 7 years of commercial dental insurance paid claims data from the P&R Dental Strategies' dental data warehouse and comprised an analytic dataset of over 27,000 claims for full-coverage restorations on maxillary incisors. The data set was de-identified in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines. As a result of the data partnership with P&R Dental Strategies, Dr. Juan F. Yepes, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University School of Dentistry, and the study's other authors, found that pre-veneered stainless steel crowns and stainless steel crowns had a greater longevity than resin crowns. The authors also found that after 6 years, all types of restorations had a survival rate of greater than 90%. Additionally, they found stainless steel crowns lasted longer when placed by pediatric dentists than those placed by general dentists.

Dr. Yepes commented, "This research data partnership between P&R Dental Strategies and Indiana University has enabled our team to produce a number of significant, data-driven clinical insights. Access to a data source as comprehensive as P&R Dental Strategies' de-identified dental claims database, DentaBase®, is essential for our team to answer our hypotheses. This latest study found that teeth restored with stainless steel crowns lasted longer when placed by pediatric dentists than those placed by general dentists, an important insight for the pediatric dental community."

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said, "P&R Dental Strategies is thrilled that, once again, Dr. Yepes and his colleagues at the Indiana University School of Dentistry used our massive, multi-payer DentaBase® claims database as a source for their important research in the field of pediatric dentistry. We're thrilled to continue to be a trusted source for dental researchers and we hope these findings encourage continued discussions on this important topic."

Tim Downey, Chief Analytics Officer of P&R Dental Strategies and co-author of the study, added, "A research study like this required years of extensive, longitudinal claim review data on specific CDT codes, exactly the kind of data available in DentaBase®. We're proud to have partnered in yet another important study with Dr. Yepes and his talented team. We look forward to continued collaboration on other studies and with other researchers in the future."

