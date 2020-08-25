P&R Dental Strategies' Data Used in Pediatric Dental Pulpotomy Study

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced its co-authorship and contribution of de-identified dental insurance claims data for a recently published study that examined the differences in the success rate of pulpotomies performed on primary teeth by general dentists versus pediatric dentists. The study: "Success Rates of Pulpotomies Performed by General Dentists Versus Pediatric Dentists: A Claims Data Analysis," by Juan F. Yepes, DDS, MD, MPH, MS, DrPH; Jeff Schweppe, DDS, MSD; James Jones, DMD, MSD, EdD, PhD; Qing Tang, MAS; George J. Eckert, MAS; Tim Downey, MS; Gerardo Maupome, CD, MSc, PhD, was selected for publication in the July/August 2020 issue of Pediatric Dentistry (Vol 42, No 4), a publication of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (aapd.org/publications/).



The data for the study included over 7 years of commercial dental insurance paid claims data from the P&R Dental Strategies' dental data warehouse and comprised an analytic dataset of over 400,000 claims that used the CDT code for pulpotomy. The data set was de-identified in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines. As a result of the data partnership with P&R Dental Strategies, Dr. Juan F. Yepes, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University School of Dentistry, and the study's other authors, found there is a significant difference in the success rate of teeth treated with pulpotomies performed by pediatric dentists versus general dentists, with pulpotomies performed by the former having a longer survival rate.



Dr. Yepes commented: "This research project was made possible by the research data partnership between P&R Dental Strategies and Indiana University. Access to P&R Dental Strategies' extensive de-identified dental claims database was essential to answer our hypothesis. This study emphasizes that pulpotomies performed by pediatric dentists significantly outlast those performed by general dentists."



Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "P&R Dental Strategies is delighted to be a continued partner of Dr. Yepes and his colleagues at the Indiana University School of Dentistry. We're proud to have provided data for several incredibly important studies for the field of pediatric dentistry and for this study on the effectiveness of pulpotomies conducted by pediatric dentists is highly insightful. We hope that these findings encourage continued discussions on this critical topic."



Tim Downey, Chief Analytics Officer of P&R Dental Strategies and co-author of the study, added: "The deep analysis we were able to perform and the results presented in this study highlight the value of P&R Dental Strategies' multi-payer dental claims database. Utilizing comprehensive data like this enables us to provide truly meaningful insights to the dental industry. We're proud to have now performed a wide range of analyses using P&R data and we look forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Yepes and other researchers on future important studies."



