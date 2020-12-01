P&R Dental Strategies' Data Used in Pediatric Silver Diamine Fluoride Study

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, which delivers customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced its co-authorship and contribution of de-identified dental insurance claims data for a recently published study that investigates the utilization of silver diamine fluoride by pediatric dentists and general dentists in the United States. The study is titled: "Utilization of Silver Diamine Fluoride by Dentists in the United States: A Dental Claims Review," by Allison C. Scully, DDS, MS; Juan F. Yepes, DDS, MD, MPH, MS, DrPH; Qing Tang, MAS; Timothy Downey, MS; Gerardo Maupomé, BDS, MSc, PhD. The study was selected for publication in the November-December 2020 issue of Pediatric Dentistry (Vol 42, No 6), a publication of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (aapd.org/publications/).

The data for the study reviewed over seven years of commercial dental insurance paid claims data from DentaBase®, P&R Dental Strategies' massive dental data warehouse, and comprised an analytic dataset of over 320,000 claims that used CDT Code D1354 for silver diamine fluoride. The data set was de-identified in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines. As a result of the data partnership with P&R Dental Strategies, Dr. Allison C. Scully, Clinical Assistant Professor at the Indiana University School of Dentistry, and the study's other authors, found that silver diamine fluoride (SDF) use is increasing, especially in patients age zero to nine years and that posterior teeth receive the majority of SDF treatments. In examining provider trends, the authors found that pediatric dentists are more likely to use SDF in children than general dentists.



Dr. Scully commented, "This is the sixth published article resulting from the research data partnership between P&R Dental Strategies and Indiana University and the third article to be published this year. With access to such a comprehensive source of dental claims data, our researchers have had the freedom to explore a number of important topics in pediatric dentistry. This study found that utilization of silver diamine fluoride is increasing especially with young pediatric patients and that pediatric dentists are more likely to use silver diamine fluoride than general dentists, a result that the pediatric dental community will be very interested in."



Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said, "P&R Dental Strategies is excited to announce yet another journal publication from Dr. Yepes and his colleagues at the Indiana University School of Dentistry. We're proud that our unique, multi-payer DentaBase claims database was a source for this important research in the field of pediatric dentistry. We look forward to continuing to be a reliable source of data for dental researchers and we anticipate these findings will encourage continued discussions on this topic."



Tim Downey, Chief Analytics Officer of P&R Dental Strategies and co-author of the study, added, "Access to a dataset this large is a rarity in dental academia. These are significant findings from a research study that only could have been conducted using a comprehensive data source like DentaBase. We look forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Yepes and his team and to being a partner in other insightful research studies in the field of dentistry."

For more information on P&R Dental Strategies and our multi-payer database, DentaBase®, visit https://www.pandrdental.com

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email us.



About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.



Website: https://www.pandrdental.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

(609) 783-9011

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pandrdental.com

