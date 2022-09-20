P&R Dental Strategies Partners with Dominion National to Integrate DentaQual® Dentist Quality & Performance Rating System into Dominion's Online Member Directory

DentaQual is the first truly objective rating system for oral health care that highlights the comparative performance of Dominion National network dentists

HAMILTON, N.J. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R) the dental industry's source for data-driven business intelligence and performance measurement solutions, today announced a partnership with Dominion National, a leading insurer and administrator of dental and vision benefits to include DentaQual ratings in Dominion's online dentist directory. Dominion National plan members will now see star ratings linked to a provider score card as they search for an in-network dental provider. This partnership helps meet the growing need for transparency in provider information and will help to empower Dominion's members to make informed healthcare decisions.

DentaQual is the first-ever truly objective dental performance rating system. Using data from DentaBase®, P&R Dental Strategies' database of anonymized and aggregated claims from more than 70 national and regional oral health benefit payers, dentists are scored on five key metrics including treatment outcomes, commitment to best practices, cost-effectiveness and more. DentaQual compares a dentist's score to the average scores of their peers in the same specialty and geography, creating an overall star rating for each dentist. As interest for objective performance scores grows among dental patients, employers, and insurance payers, DentaQual provides independent third-party data-driven information for these groups.

"Consumers are asking for transparency in healthcare, and we are thrilled to partner with Dominion National to meet this growing need in the oral care space. We look forward to helping Dominion's plan members utilize our objective, data-based measurements to find the perfect provider to suit their needs," said Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R.

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies and to learn more about how DentaQual scoring works, visit https://www.pandrdental.com/dentalquality

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer, fee-for-service claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge and artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to manage costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses while protecting the value of their members' benefits. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

Website: www.pandrdental.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

(609)783-9011

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC