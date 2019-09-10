P&R Dental Strategies Receives Standardized Control Assessment (SCA) Certification, Meeting Strict Information Security Standards

The SCA is an objective, third-party look at critical risk control areas and is used as a self-assessment tool of an organization's information security controls. By passing this assessment, P&R Dental Strategies demonstrates to its partners, clients and industry peers that its information security program meets the highest IT and privacy standards.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Receiving this prestigious certification demonstrates to our industry partners that data security and meeting the highest privacy standards are among P&R Dental Strategies' top priorities. Coupled with our HITRUST CSF certification for our Dental Claim Review Management System, the SCA Certification is another shining example of our commitment to the highest standards of excellence in healthcare informatics technology, privacy and security standards."



Tracy Sproule, Compliance Officer at P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Ongoing Compliance with the strict security regulations in the healthcare industry requires constant attention and diligence from every department in the company. This SCA Certification from Shared Assessments places us among a very elite group of companies that have achieved multiple security certifications, and is a testament to the hard work and rigorous privacy and security measures our team implements every day."



Kishor Vaswani, CEO of ControlCase, said: "Leaks, vulnerabilities and data breaches have emerged as a few of the most urgent and consequential cybersecurity challenges. Such incidents have the potential to cost millions of dollars and represent an existential risk to many companies. Shared Assessments provides a practical framework to effectively assess an organization's strategic, operations or reputational risks. Additionally, the assessment validates the responses that an organization is providing to their customers and other third parties."



About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a global provider of certification and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to partnering with clients to develop strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost effective and comprehensive in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase provides the best experts, customer experience and technology for regulations including PCI DSS, HITRUST, ISO 27001, SOC1, SOC2, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR and FedRAMP.

