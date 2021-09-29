P&R Dental Strategies Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Adding to Their Suite of Data Security & Privacy Certifications

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced the successful completion of a SOC 2 Type II audit for its data security processes and controls. Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II is a recognized reporting framework standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to support the establishment of trust in data security management practices. The completion of this audit provides detailed information and assurance about the controls of a service organization for its data security, including the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by its systems.



The SOC 2 Type II audit examines an organization's policies, communications, procedures and monitoring activities including data security, processing integrity, user confidentiality protection, personal information protection and more.



Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "As the premier dental insights company, leveraging the breadth and depth of DentaBase®, our multi-payer dental claims database with over 4 Billion dental procedures, growing at a rate of over 40 million procedures per month, data security and privacy protection of confidential patient information have always been top priorities for P&R. The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit, together with our already extensive suite of privacy and security certifications, provides additional assurance to our many data partners that P&R remains committed to the very highest standards of excellence in healthcare informatics technology, privacy and security."



Tracy Sproule, Chief Compliance Officer of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Adding this successful SOC 2 Type II audit to our suite of privacy and security certifications is a testament to the entire P&R team's extraordinary daily dedication to maintaining the highest privacy and security standards in the industry. Our team has once again demonstrated that we have the necessary systems, procedures and policies in place to ensure that the information of our data partners stays secure and confidential, and that our systems are compliant with the highest standards in the healthcare industry. Successfully completing this audit places us in a very elite group of companies that have received multiple security certifications of this caliber."



For more information about P&R Dental Strategies, our multi-payer dental claims database, DentaBase, and our payer business solutions, visit https://www.pandrdental.com.



For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]



About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.



Website: https://www.pandrdental.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

(609)783-9011

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pandrdental.com/

