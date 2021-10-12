P&R Dental Strategies to Provide Utilization and DentaQual® Scorecards for North Carolina Dental Society's Dental Insurance Education Program

The NCDS Insurance Education Program, among other things, provides participating dentists in-depth training in best-practice treatment and commercial dental insurance reimbursement procedures. The one-hour program delivers helpful insights into dental insurance companies' claim review guidelines, policies and procedures and also provides the opportunity to earn one hour of Continuing Education (CE) credit.

NC dentists who participate in the NCDS Insurance Education Program will be able to access their P&R Utilization and DentaQual scorecards securely through P&R's DentSource™ web portal, view their individual scores in each DentaQual measurement category and see detailed explanations of DentaQual's quality measures, metrics, and scoring methodologies. Participating dentists will also be able to track any changes in their DentaQual scores beginning 12 months after completion of the NCDS Insurance Education Program.



Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies says, "Our focus has always been the promotion of high-quality dental care and encouraging quality improvement through objective, data-based measurements. We're thrilled that the North Carolina Dental Society will be using P&R's Utilization and DentaQual scorecards as foundational elements in its ongoing efforts to educate its members in best-practice dentistry and to improve the quality of oral care in North Carolina. We believe NCDS should be commended for its highly innovative dental insurance education program which could become a model for other dental societies and organizations."



Dr. M. Alec Parker, Executive Director, North Carolina Dental Society says, "P&R's claims-based scorecards are valuable tools for truly objective quality measurement. We believe our Insurance Education Program, powered by P&R, will help further our mission to sustain and improve the spectrum of oral health for the people of North Carolina. Objective, data-driven, quality ratings are a powerful tool to encourage positive practice behaviors and help improve healthcare outcomes."



For more information on the North Carolina Dental Society visit https://www.ncdental.org/. For more information on DentaQual visit https://www.pandrdental.com/dentalquality/.



About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

