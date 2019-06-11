P&R Dental Strategies Unveils the New Rapid Review Imaging System™ Model R7

With RRIS, users can eliminate hours of image capture and quality control work in their claim review operations. The proprietary design allows for optimal image quality with the speed required for high-volume claims flow. The new R7 produces clear, diagnostic-quality images and as a result, fewer retakes are necessary. Dental Consultants can review with confidence, accelerating reviewer workflow and reducing the need to suspend claims.

Michael Urbach, President of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Poor quality images as part of the utilization review experience have frustrated both payers and providers alike and increased costs. The RRIS value to payers has always been its ability to digitize high-quality clinical images quickly and simply in any production environment." Michael added, "By incorporating the latest technological advances into the R7, payers are able to further optimize the utilization management experience by ensuring that poor quality images will not delay claims processing. As a result, the time and cost of utilization review is reduced and satisfies the needs of payers and providers for fast, accurate processing of claims."

Chakra Elangovan, SVP of Technology at P&R Dental Strategies, said: "Throughout the development of RRIS, our focus has been on quality: the highest-quality image captures possible and the highest-quality user experience. With the R7 model we've developed an imaging system that runs 33% faster than the previous model and we've worked to fine tune our image enhancement algorithms so the system always produces the clearest possible image with reduced pixelation. The new R7 also features improved OCR technology for barcode capture to speed up the workflow. Plus, our users are supported by an experienced team of engineers who provide professional technical support personalized to fit a client's specific use of the RRIS system. RRIS can be adapted to integrate into a wide variety of IT infrastructures, enabling nearly any organization to implement an RRIS system into their claim review operations."

With continuous software and security updates, the RRIS system continues to meet P&R Dental Strategies' high security and compliance standards. P&R Dental Strategies is a HIPAA compliant organization and has received certification from the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) under the Common Security Framework. Our utilization review services are accredited by URAC.

For more information on the RRIS Model R7 email insights@PandRDental.com to request a copy of the technical information sheet or visit https://www.pandrdental.com/rris.

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies our claim review services, multi-payer database DentaBase® and our other payer business solutions visit www.pandrdental.com.

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email insights@PandRDental.com

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

