PR Firm Launches First-of-its-kind Tool

"Working in news and as a government spokesperson, I saw the disconnect between stories that needed to be told, and media having access to those resources," said Stambaugh. "PR is a necessity, not a luxury, but not every client needs 24/7 support. It's a matter of timing and relevance. We want to take the noise out of standard pitching. We want media to get what they need quicker and easier, and we want our clients to find outlets for their message that make sense."

PITCHED is a subscription-based, tiered-pricing service structured around the needs of our clients, backed by our in-house team of public relations experts prepared to help them meet their PR goals. Client pages are their own with option to edit on-the-fly to keep their messaging current.

This tool is not only structured for our clients, it's also free and easily accessible to anyone looking for a source. PITCHED is searchable by topic and location returning expert profiles, photos and videos, active pitches and contact information. These experts are media trained and ready to interview, speak on-camera or at events.

"There are many voices that need to be heard and the media needs access to reliable sources for the sake of legitimate reporting," Stambaugh said. "I love PR and I'm lucky to have had experience in the media world to embrace the needs of both sides. We want to give our clients the amount of support they need and act as a reliable resource for news outlets. We can do that not by pitching harder, but by pitching smarter."

