PR Guru Angelo Ellerbee Releases New Book & Scented Candles, Summer 2018

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of his bestselling book, "Ask Angelo: An Inside Look at the Entertainment Industry from a PR Guru," Angelo Ellerbee's sophomore self-help book, "The Sense of Success," will accompany a signature line of relaxing candles under the Ellerbee Elegance label.

Angelo Ellerbee’s sophomore self-help book, “The Sense of Success” Ellerbee Elegance scented candles

Renowned in his field for over 46 years, he is currently setting his cap on winning over new audiences in the home décor arena along with publishing. Offering a unique styling and scent, the candles are set to appeal to those who prize a signature atmosphere to their home/office décor. Designed as an aromatherapy stress reliever, the chic candles will be bundled with the book on Amazon, as well as individually sold.

The candle line is intended to add the perfect ambiance when curling up with Ellerbee's latest collection of witty and wise inspirational steps to achieving goals. "The Sense of Success" helps readers charge past obstacles with the encouragement to "breathe in the aroma of success" as an exercise in willpower. The PR Guru to the stars returns with another honest, motivational collection of mentoring support. Each page offers sage guidance from someone who has been there and lived through enough ups and down to deliver true tricks of the game.

Scheduled to blow in as a fresh 2018 summer breeze, both the book and candles will fill the air with the scents and sensations offered by the Ellerbee Elegance line. An exclusive invite-only media soiree is also set for mid-summer, to present the books and candles in an official launch to members of the press.

The luxe gathering will give media guests a chance to get samples and relax in the ambient vibes the candles and inspirational book will offer. More details will be announced on Dxxnyc.com and via mailed invitation. After the launch, interested buyers will find the candles and the book available online along with summer specials and promotional giveaways.

Angelo Ellerbee is available for press/media interviews, contact direct via DoubleXXposure Media Relations, Inc.

About Angelo Ellerbee:

Angelo Ellerbee is the founder and CEO of DoubleXXposure Media Relations, a full-service public relations, marketing, and artist development firm, representing acclaimed talent for over 46 years. More at Dxxnyc.com and www.twitter.com/dxxnyc.

Contact: DoubleXXposure Media Relations

www.dxxnyc.com

(201) 224-6570

194857@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pr-guru-angelo-ellerbee-releases-new-book--scented-candles-summer-2018-300646235.html

SOURCE Angelo Ellerbee