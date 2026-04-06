Brand-level AI visibility intelligence empowers PR, marketing and investor relations teams to actively command their brand presence across the generative search landscape with a single end-to-end amplification platform.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered search and generative answer engines are reshaping how audiences discover and evaluate brands, and communicators are increasingly seeking data-driven insights into their organization's presence within this evolving landscape. To empower PR professionals to move beyond traditional SEO metrics and take their AI visibility to the next level, PR Newswire is introducing the AEO & GEO Brand Report. The new capability, integrated into the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, provides measurable insights into how AI models reference and position brands, helping customers not only understand their AI footprint but actively shape it through the world's most trusted distribution network.

Learn more about how PR Newswire Amplify supports AEO and GEO throughout the PR campaign workflow. Speed Speed Use the AEO & GEO Brand Report to uncover AI mentions, sources and answers to top questions related to your brand.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pr_newswire/9389251-en-pr-newswire-launches-aeo-geo-report-ai-brand-visibility

Strategic AI Search Insights for Communications Professionals

Powered by Trajaan, a search intelligence platform recently acquired by Cision, the new report captures three distinct categories of data to provide a brand-level view of AI visibility:

Mentions: Share of voice, ranking position, model-specific visibility and trend tracking over time.

Share of voice, ranking position, model-specific visibility and trend tracking over time. Sources: The domains, URLs and traffic influence shaping AI-generated answers.

The domains, URLs and traffic influence shaping AI-generated answers. Answers: Real responses showing exactly how large language models (LLMs) answer questions about an organization.

Launching the new report natively within Amplify allows users to move instantly from identifying an AI visibility gap to closing it via targeted Multichannel Amplification™.

"Understanding how AI models reference and position your brand is more than a strategic imperative for modern PR; it is an opportunity to define your narrative in the new era of search," said PR Newswire President Matt Brown.

"The press release continues to be one of the most powerful ways to influence a brand's AI search presence, providing the high-authority signals LLMs prioritize. By pairing the AEO & GEO Brand Report with our unmatched distribution reach and Multichannel Amplification™ solutions, we are helping PR teams to not only distribute content, but to execute a winning, data-backed strategy," Brown continued.

Enhancing Brand Perception in AI Environments

The AEO & GEO Brand Report addresses a visibility blind spot for organizations that often lack the tools to measure or influence their brand's representation in AI-driven search experiences.

By leveraging PR Newswire's PR-driven platform alongside Trajaan's proprietary search intelligence data, communicators can bridge the gap between content creation and algorithmic recognition. The new report insights help teams strengthen content planning and strategy, optimize messaging for answer engines and generative engines across multiple content types, and use multichannel distribution strategies that reinforce credibility signals through the world's largest, most credible distribution network.

"By combining PR Newswire's unmatched distribution power with Trajaan's AI search intelligence, we are offering organizations a fast track to influence how their messages are picked up and reflected by large language models," said Matthieu Danielou, CEO of Trajaan & VP Product at Cision. "In a landscape where visibility increasingly depends on AI systems, PR Newswire is the most effective lever to shape narratives at speed—while Trajaan enables brands to measure precisely how that influence translates into LLM impact and real business ROI."

To learn more about the new capability and other features available in the Amplify Report module, visit https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-report-module/.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, PR Newswire, and Trajaan, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected].

SOURCE PR Newswire