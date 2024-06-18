PR RESTAURANTS/PANERA BREAD® OPENS ITS NEWEST BOSTON BAKERY-CAFÉ AT 121 BROOKLINE AVENUE STEPS AWAY FROM HISTORIC FENWAY PARK

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Restaurants, LLC/Panera Bread, the leading franchisee of Panera Bread in New England, opened its newest bakery-café yesterday at 121 Brookline Avenue steps away from baseball's most beloved ballpark, Fenway Park. This location is the company's 41st bakery-café in Massachusetts and 61st across New England.

PR Restaurants' Team at Grand Opening of Panera Bread, 121 Brookline Ave. Boston

This new 4,500 square-foot Panera restaurant serves food made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients - food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on Panera's No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, the Brookline Avenue bakery-café offers Fenway area residents and visitors the all-new Panera Bread menu complete with 20 new updates which include 9 delicious new items and 12 enhanced classics. The new Panera menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points, while also being easier for guests to navigate.

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest Panera bakery-café on Brookline Avenue, just a block away from historic Fenway Park," said Mitch Roberts, CEO of PR Restaurants. "We are proud to bring Panera's warmth and comfort to the Fenway and its surrounding neighborhood, which has experienced such a vibrant and exciting revitalization in recent years."

Panera Bread's bakery-café hours of operation at 121 Brookline Avenue are:

Monday through Sunday: 6:00am to 11pm

